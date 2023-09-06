Back in 2018, Miley Cyrus lost her Malibu home when the house burned down due to a wildfire.

At the time, she was halfway across the world filming an episode of Netflix anthology series “Black Mirror”.

In one of the videos in her “I Used to Be Young” TikTok series, she recalled being gripped by anxiety, years later, after the traumatic scene she filmed became intertwined with the fire in her mind.

“I was filming ‘Black Mirror’ and while I was there the fires happened in Malibu,” Cyrus said.

“I was in South Africa but [the episode] was taking place in Malibu, so it was just a real trip. Two or three years later after this happened, I didn’t understand, but I had this anxiety attack with a vision attached where I was strapped down to a gurney,” she continued.

“I would have these dreams any time I would go to perform, and I thought that was just an anxious vision that made no sense,” she added. “But actually as my house was burning I was strapped to a gurney with my hands locked in handcuffs strapped to a bed [filming ‘Black Mirror’].

Including the “Black Mirror” scene in her video, she said, “I found out that my house had burned to the ground, and this was the next day of [filming].”

However, she added, “The show goes on.”