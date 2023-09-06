Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Director Sofia Coppola’s biopic “Priscilla” made its debut at the Venice International Film Festival, where Coppola was joined by the film’s subject, Priscilla Presley, and stars Cailee Spaeny (who plays Priscilla Presley) and Jacob Elordi (Elvis Presley).

READ MORE: Emotional Priscilla Presley Gets A Hug From Sofia Coppola After Biopic Screening At Venice Film Festival

As the film received a rousing standing ovation that lasted for seven minutes, Coppola shared a warm Presley embrace.

Sofia Coppola gives an emotional Priscilla Presley a hug following the world premiere of Priscilla in Venice. pic.twitter.com/xquqgNKm4Y — Alex Ritman (@alexritman) September 4, 2023

After the premiere, Spaeny spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, admitting that watching herself on the big screen while seated next to the woman she portrayed was an overwhelming experience.

“I think the thing that’s been most touching to me — also terrifying — to be watching the movie with Priscilla Presley right next to me,” she explained.

READ MORE: ‘Priscilla’ Reviews From Venice Praise Sofia Coppola’s New Biopic As A ‘Melancholy Fairy Tale’

“But at the end, I think she felt really moved by it, and… you know, she looked at me, and she said, ‘That was a great performance,’ that was the first time hearing that,” Spaeny continued.

“It’s just been absolutely surreal,” she added.