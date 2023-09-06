Tia Mowry’s hardcore fans will recall that the former “Sister, Sister” was once part of a childhood girl group called Voices, alongside her twin sister Tamera, Monique Wilson, Arike Rice, and sisters LaPetra and LaToya McMoore.

Beyoncé remembered, and, during a performance of “1+1” during one of the three Los Angeles dates on her Renaissance tour, she spotted Mowery in the audience.

As Variety reports, Queen Bey blew Mowery a kiss and mouthed “I love you,” and then

So during 1+1 Beyonce spotted Tia Mowry and sang a snippet of Yeah, Yeah from Tia and Tameras girl group!!!! Iconic !! @TiaMowry pic.twitter.com/ACL1RQW6L4 — Shut everything down 😷 (@kimkim579) September 5, 2023

Mowry, understandably, was blown away by the gesture, and took to Instagram to share her thoughts.

“I felt so lucky to have been able to see her perform Renaissance on her birthday!” Mowry wrote in the caption, accompanying a throwback photo of herself and her sister posing alongside Beyoncé and the other Destiny’s Child members.

“I was so touched by her gesture, and I still can’t believe that it truly happened!” she added.