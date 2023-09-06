Emmanuelle Béart, who starred alongside Tom Cruise in 1996’s “Mission: Impossible”, is opening up about enduring horrific sexual abuse when she was a child — at the hands of a family member.

The French actress made the revelations in “Such a Resounding Silence”, a documentary she co-directed in which she and four other incest survivors share their stories.

Interviewed by The Times (via People), Béart tells the story of a family member — whom she chooses not to identify — abused her for four years, beginning when she was 11.

“If my grandmother had not intervened, if she had not put me in a train to go to live with my father when I was 15, I don’t know if I could have lived,” she recalled.

Co-director Anastasia Mikova told BBC News said that the family member wasn’t her father, French singer Guy Béart, who died at age 85 in 2015.

“I am not a victim and this is not a film on victims,” she said in an interview with Elle France, translated from French. “It is a film on beings who have been victims and who are fighting. I consider that I have lived my life but that [incest] never leaves you; it never goes away. You can run all you like, create, become a mother, have a fantastic job.”