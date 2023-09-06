There have been many rumours over the years that “The Osbournes” wasn’t quite as real as viewers had been led to believe, but family patriarch Ozzy Osbourne is insisting that there was nothing scripted about the MTV reality hit.

During the latest episode of SiriuxXM’s “Ozzy Speaks”, the former Black Sabbath frontman revealed that the series was inspired by another MTV hit, “MTV Cribs”, in which music stars showed off their luxurious homes.

“That was the most one they wanted to see over, and I went and I said, ‘Why don’t we do an extended Cribs?'” Osbourne told co-host Billy Morrison, admitting it “gets pretty old very quick when you got cameras stuck in every room.”

According to Osbourne, the concept behind the show grew out of if we did ‘Cribs’ then it was an extended ‘Cribs’ for a week at the Osbournes, which turned into a month at the Osbournes… which turned into ‘The Osbournes’ which started this f**king whole thing.”

Osbourne also remembered how “courageous” wife Sharon Osbourne was when she decided to continue filming after her cancer diagnosis.

“And the guy from the crew said, ‘I suppose you want us all to go,’ and I said, ‘Let’s see with Sharon,’ and Sharon says, ‘No, let him stay.'”

Noting that current reality shows are “all scripted,” Osbourne insisted that wasn’t the case with “The Osbournes”.

“That was not scripted at all,” he said.