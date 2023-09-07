Bruce Springsteen is known for putting his all into his performances, so, unsurprisingly, he was left heartbroken after having to cancel the rest of his September shows due to a health issue.

The Boss — who has been on the “Springsteen and E Street Band 2023 Tour” — shared a statement on Wednesday, confirming he and The E Street Band would have to postpone some of their gigs due to him having to have treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

A statement read, “Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow’s show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

“Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.”

Springsteen added in his own message, “Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows.

“First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some.

“Thank you for your understanding and support,” he continued. “We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”

The musician signed off, “Love and God bless all. Bruce.”

He then confirmed which dates were being postponed.