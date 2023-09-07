Jimmy Buffett left a real mark.

On Wednesday, the “Margaritaville” singer’s daughter Delaney shared a moving tribute to her father, who died last week at 76 from a rare, aggressive skin cancer.

“I knew my dad my whole life, but in his final days, I saw who he was: a man whose spirit could not be broken,” Delaney wrote on Instagram.

“Despite the pain, he smiled everyday. He was kind when he had every excuse not to be. He told us not to be sad or scared, but to keep the party going,” she continued. “And as much as l’d like to use that as an excuse to drink myself into an oblivion worthy of his literary heroes, I know it’s not what he meant. Yes, he loved his weed and his wine, but the truth is, most of the time, he was just high on life, and that is what he wanted for everyone: to enjoy the fantastic trip that life can be.”

“My dad was the joy he sang about. He was the hardest working person I’ve ever seen. He was a great man and an even better dad to my brother, sister and me,” Delaney went on.

Later in the post, she wrote, “Over the past few days, people have thanked me for sharing my dad with them, but I know he would have wanted me to thank his fans for sharing their lives with him. We are his family, but the stage was his home, and you, his band, and everyone on the road gave him the strength to keep going back. I’ll pass along something my mom said to me: ‘Whenever you feel sad or lost, look for the messages in his music. There are plenty.'”

She continued, “And a big thank you to everyone for your tributes, stories, and notes. My dad and I shared a love for words, so reading yours has lit up my darkest hour.”

Addressing her late father, Delaney added, “And finally, to my dad, thank you. You turned nothing into something and gave me everything. I will never be able to repay you or my mom for my beautiful life. I will love you forever, and I will always keep the party going (responsibly, of course).”