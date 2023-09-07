The 2023 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air live on Wednesday, Nov. 8 on ABC.

Lainey Wilson leads the way for this year’s pack of CMA Awards nominees. The Country Music Association has announced the official nominations for its 57th Annual CMA Awards, with Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and HARDY also among the top contenders.

The 2023 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air live on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Wilson tops this year’s list of contenders with nine nominations, including several top honors. She’s up for Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year for her “Heart Like A Truck,” as well as Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country. The “Yellowstone” star is also double nominated in the Musical Event of the Year category for her collaborations with Jelly Roll (“Save Me“) and HARDY (“wait in the truck.”) The latter is also up for Music Video of the Year and Single of the Year.

Jelly Roll is a first-time nominee, after taking the country music world by storm with his Whitsitt Chapel album earlier this year. Other first-timers include Kane Brown‘s wife, Katelyn Brown — who is up for Musical Event of the Year alongside her husband for their debut collaboration, “Thank God” — and Tracy Chapman, whose 1988 song “Fast Car” was recently made a mega hit all over again as it was covered by Combs. “Fast Car” — for which Chapman is the sole writer — is up for both Single of the Year and Song of the Year.

Combs will defend his title as reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, facing off against Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Wilson.

See the complete list of 2023 CMA Awards Nominations Below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

Producer: Austin Nivarel

Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun

Producer: Austin Nivarel Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Producers: John Osborne, John Peets

Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne

Ashley McBryde Producers: John Osborne, John Peets Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Lainey Wilson Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

Luke Combs Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery

Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland

Morgan Wallen Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“Fast Car”

Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

Songwriter: Tracy Chapman “Heart Like A Truck”

Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson “Next Thing You Know”

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne “Tennessee Orange”

Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams “wait in the truck”

Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson) Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens “She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

Producer: Zach Crowell

Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina Producer: Zach Crowell “Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)

Producer: Dann Huff

Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown) Producer: Dann Huff “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells “We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde

Director: Reid Long

Ashley McBryde Director: Reid Long “Memory Lane” – Old Dominion

Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

Old Dominion Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

Director: Patrick Tohill

Jelly Roll Director: Patrick Tohill “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Director: Running Bear

Jordan Davis Director: Running Bear “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Director: Justin Clough

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

2023 CMA BROADCAST AWARDS – FINALISTS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size):

Weekly National

“American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) – Cumulus/Westwood One

“Country Countdown USA” (Lon Helton) – Compass Media Networks

“Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence” (Tracy Lawrence and Patrick Thomas) – Silverfish Media

“On The Horizon with Buzz Brainard” (Buzz Brainard) – SiriusXM

“Y’all Access with Kelly Sutton” (Kelly Sutton) – Firefly Media/Silverfish Media

Daily National

“Angie Ward” – iHeartMedia

“The Big D and Bubba Show” (Derek “Big D” Haskins, Sean “Bubba” Powell, Patrick Thomas, and Carsen Humphreville) – Silverfish Media

“Katie & Company” (Katie Neal) – Audacy

“Nights with Elaina” (Elaina Smith) – Westwood One

“The Sam Alex Show” (Sam Alex) – Sam Alex Productions, LLC

Major Market

“Chris Carr & Company” (Chris Carr, Kia Becht, and Sam Sansevere) – KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

“Frito & Katy” (Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey) – KCYY, San Antonio, Texas

“Hawkeye in the Morning with Hawkeye and Michelle” (“Hawkeye” Mark Louis Rybczyk and Michelle Rodriguez) – KSCS, Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

“Josh, Rachael & Grunwald” (Josh Holleman, Rachael Hunter, and Steve Grunwald) – WYCD, Detroit, Mich.

“Scotty Kay” (Scotty Kay) – WUSN, Chicago, Ill.

Large Market

“The Big Dave Show” (“Big Dave” Chandler, Ashley Heiert, and Jason “Stattman” Statt) – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio

“The Morning Drive with Mike Kellar and Jenny Matthews” (Mike Kellar and Jenny Matthews) – KBEQ, Kansas City, Mo.

“Scott and Shannen” (Scott Dolphin and “Shannen O” Oesterreich) – WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.

“Tim & Chelsea In The Morning” (Tim Leary and Chelsea Taylor) – WIRK, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fla.

“The Wayne D Show” (“Wayne D” Danielson and Tay Hamilton) – WSIX, Nashville, Tenn.

Medium Market

“Cait & Bradley Morning Show” (Cait Fisher and Matt Bradley) – KWEN, Tulsa, Okla.

“Clay & Company” (Clay Moden, Rob Banks, and Kadie Daye) – WYRK, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

“Ellis and Bradley Show” (Bill Ellis and Beth Bradley) – WSSL, Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.

“Mo & StyckMan” (Melissa “Mo” Wagner and Greg “StyckMan” Owens) – WUSY, Chattanooga, Tenn.

“Steve & Gina In The Morning” (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) – KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

Small Market

“The B100 Morning Show with Brittney Baily” (Brittney Baily) – WBYT, South Bend, Ind.

“The Eddie Foxx Show” (Eddie Foxx and Amanda Foxx) – WKSF, Asheville, N.C.

“Officer Don & DeAnn” (“Officer Don” Evans and DeAnn Stephens) – WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.

“Steve & Tiffany in the Morning” (Steve Waters and Tiffany Kay) – WFLS, Fredericksburg, Va.

“Steve, Ben and Nikki” (Steve Stroud, Ben Walker, and Nikki Thomas) – WXBQ, Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.

2023 CMA BROADCAST AWARDS – FINALISTS FOR RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size):

Major Market

KCYY – San Antonio, Texas

KEEY – Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Minn.

KKBQ – Houston, Texas

KSCS – Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.

Large Market

WIRK – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fla.

WKDF – Nashville, Tenn.

WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.

WUBE – Cincinnati, Ohio

WWKA – Orlando, Fla.

Medium Market

KUZZ – Bakersfield, Calif.

KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

WGGY – Wilkes Barre-Scranton, Pa.

WPCV – Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla.

WQMX – Akron, Ohio

Small Market

KCLR – Columbia, Mo.

WBYT – South Bend, Ind.

WKML – Fayetteville, N.C.

WXBQ – Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.

WYCT – Pensacola, Fla.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RELATED CONTENT

Jelly Roll on His Country Music Friends and ‘Sister’ Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson Is ‘So Thankful’ to Be Working With Jelly Roll

Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Welcome Baby No. 2

Luke Combs Talks Fatherhood and Plans for Having Two Kids Under Two