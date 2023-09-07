Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially over.

The Jonas Brothers singer took to the stage at the band’s “The Tour” concert in Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday without his wedding ring.

Confirmed: Joe Jonas performing in Phoenix tonight with no wedding ring 🥺😭 Here for emotional support @joejonas pic.twitter.com/uo3lkUHgCK — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) September 7, 2023

Despite filing for divorce from Turner on Tuesday after four years of marriage, the show goes on for Jonas.

The singer performed the latest date on the band’s tour with the support of his brothers Kevin and Nick, with him appearing to be in good spirits during the show.

The trio had a group hug at one point in clips shared online.

The gig came after Jonas and Turner took to social media on Wednesday to share a joint statement.

They each posted on their Instagram account, “Statement from the two of us: ‘After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.’

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,’” the statement added.