Get in the kitchen with some help from Gisele Bündchen.

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old supermodel announced her new cookbook, Nourish, which according to the cover features “simple recipes to empower your body & feed your soul.”

READ MORE: How Gisele Bündchen Looked After Her Mental Health Amid ‘Challenging’ Tom Brady Divorce

“People are always asking me what I eat and how I stay fit. Great food is something I am passionate about, and it is vital for living a healthy lifestyle,” Bündchen wrote on Instagram.

“In Nourish, I share my family’s favorite simple, nutritious, and delicious recipes and some self-care rituals that help me so much in my life especially as a busy, working mom,” she added.

The post also included photos from the cookbook, including recipes for lettuce wraps, Brazilian cheese bread and pies.

Publisher Penguin Random House revealed the book features 100 “approachable” recipes made with “body-fueling” ingredients.

There are also tips for how to make some of the recipes more kid-friendly.

READ MORE: Gisele Bündchen Poses In Sexy Lingerie Upon Returning To Victoria’s Secret For New Sensational Star-Studded Campaign

Bündchen has been open about her interest in healthy living.

“Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise. It’s about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts and actions,” she wrote in an Instagram post in March. “When life gets challenging always remember that the sun rises everyday bringing a new opportunity for us to try again and do better.”