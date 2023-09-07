Click to share this via email

An unlikely pair are taking on big business.

On Thursday, Amazon Studios dropped the official trailer for “The Burial”, the new courtroom drama starring Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones.

Amazon Studios

“Inspired by true events, when a handshake deal goes sour, funeral home owner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Foxx) to save his family business. Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story,” the official description reads.

The trailer shows off the film’s combination of inspiring drama and comedic spirit.

Tommy Lee Jones as Jeremiah O’Keefe – Photo: Skip Bolen/Amazon Studios

“This fella tried to bully me out of business,” Jones’ O’Keefe says. “I don’t think I should be expected to stand for it.”

His wife reminds him, “You’ve never sued anybody before in your whole life.”

Jurnee Smollett as Mame Downes and Jamie Foxx as Willie Gary – Photo: Skip Bolen/Amazon Studios

To face off against Gary, the corporation hires their won hotshot attorney in the form of Mame Downes, played by Jurnee Smollett.

“I wouldn’t get too used to me being kind to you, Mr. Gary,” she tells Foxx’s character in the trailer. “Once we begin that trial, I’m gonna destroy you.”

The film is directed by Maggie Betts, who co-wrote the film with Doug Wright, based on the New Yorker article by Jonathan Harr.

Alan Ruck as Mike Allred and Jamie Foxx as Willie Gary – Photo: Skip Bolen/Amazon Studios

Mamoudou Athie, Pamela Reed with Bill Camp and Alan Ruck also star.

“The Burial” has its premiere next week at TIFF 2023, before heading to theatres for a one-week run starting Oct. 6. The film streams on Prime Video on Oct. 13.