As the leaves shift from green to orange, the fashion choices shift with the incoming autumn vibes.

Style icon and current ruler of the music industry Taylor Swift recently stepped out for camera flashes in NYC wearing a resurging trend.

Pairing it with a calm-and-collected Ralph Lauren baseball cap, black tank and leather shoes, Swift donned a Y2K trend that is quickly finding it’s way back into the style stratosphere: cargo pants.

Available in dozens of styles on Amazon Canada, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best cargo pants so you can elevate your fall fashion game with the help of Swift’s closet compass.

(L-R): Taylor Swift, Dokotoo cargo pants, EVALESS cargo pants — Photos (L-R): WavyPeter / SplashNews.com, Amazon

Byoauo Cargo Pants — Photo: Amazon

Price: $45. Available in sizes S-XXL and eight colours.

Dokotoo Cargo Pants — Photo: Amazon

Price: $54. Available in sizes 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18. 11 colours.

EVALESS Cargo pants — Photo: Amazon

Price: $49. Available in sizes 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18. Five colours.

Abingoo cargo pants — Photo: Amazon

Price: $37. Available in sizes S-L. Nine colours.

Lepunuo Cargo Pants — Photo: Amazon

Price: $85-$98 depending on the style and size. Available in XS-XXL. Six colours.

PRETTYGARDEN Satin Joggers — Photo: Amazon

Price: $47. Available in sizes S-XL. 15 colours.

SANGTREE Cargo Joggers — Photo: Amazon

Price: $15-$70 depending on the style and size. Available in sizes S-3XL. 15 styles/colours.

ZMPSIISA Cargo Pants — Photo: Amazon

Price: $72-$158 depending on the style and size. Available in sizes XS-XL. Eight colours.

TACVASEN Cargo Joggers — Photo: Amazon

Price: $44. Available in sizes S-2XL. Nine colours.