Leonardo DiCaprio was seen having a steamy makeout session with model Vittoria Ceretti in an Ibiza club last month.

A video has emerged showing the 48-year-old actor smooching Ceretti, 25, in the dimly-lit Hï Ibiza club at around 4:30 a.m. on August 9.

DiCaprio donned his usual casual ensemble, wearing a black baseball cap and matching T-shirt, while Ceretti wore a sparkling one-shoulder top in the video, which was obtained by Page Six.

The “Titanic” actor had his back up against the wall while Ceretti kissed him and seductively danced on him.

Earlier that day, DiCaprio was spotted on a yacht with friends including “Love Island” U.K. star Arabella Chi, Tobey Maguire, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and others.

DiCaprio and Ceretti’s Ibiza date came a few weeks before they were seen grabbing ice cream and iced coffee in Santa Barbara, California in photos shared by Page Six.

According to the Daily Mail, the Italian model has split from her husband Matteo Milleri, whom she married in 2020. She’s friends with Gigi Hadid, who DiCaprio has been romantically linked to on and off for months.