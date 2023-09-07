Britney Spears was, unsurprisingly, pretty scared having a live python wrapped around her neck for her 2001 MTV VMAs performance.

The singer took to Instagram to share a video from the iconic “I’m a Slave 4 U” performance, teasing her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me‘s release on October 24.

Spears captioned the post, “One of my favourite performances was with an albino python 😳🐍💃🏼 … I still remember how scared I felt when I was handed this snake and took the stage !!!

“I talked more about this performance and other favourites in my book #TheWomanInMe … I can’t wait for you to read it on October 24th 😉🌹 @gallerybooks @simonschusteruk.”

Spears’ memoir is being released after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.

The release also comes following her divorce from Sam Asghari, whom she tied the knot with on June 9, 2022.

According to a press release from Gallery Books, The Woman in Me will reveal “for the first time [Spears’] incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.”