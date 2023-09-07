In case you weren’t aware, it’s Amazon Beauty Week! That means the deals are popping more than a bright coat of lipgloss. ET Canada has compiled a round-up of all the top deals to snag on Amazon Canada during the most glamorous discount session to make your uber-busy life at least a percentile easier.
So, prep yourself for the fall season and indulge in a budget-friendly shopping spree to boost your glam game and self-care. Whether you’re in for a makeover or looking to keep your makeup bag in stock, we’ve got you covered.
Save Up to 36% Off on Select Cosmetics from Maybelline, L’Oreal Paris and NYX
e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter (15% off)
Price: $15 – 15% off the regular price of $18.
CeraVe Hydrating Face Wash and Moisturizing Cream (20% off)
Price: $38, 20% off the regular price of $47.
Aussie Deep Conditioner for Dry Hair – 3 Pack (21% off)
Price: $17, 21% off the regular price of $22.
THAYERS Witch Hazler Facial Toner (33% off)
Price: $22, 35% off the regular price of $33.
Herbal Essence Shampoo and Conditioner (25% off)
Price: $11, 25% off the regular price of $15.
Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash (30% off)
Price: $15, 30% off the regular price of $22.
Dove Sensitive Skin Body Wash (30% off)
Price: $15, 30% off the regular price of $22.
Olay Total Effects 7-In-One Anti-Aging Moisturizer (33% off)
Price: $19, 33% off the regular price of $29.
Olay Firming & Hydrating Body Lotion (23% off)
Price: $9, 23% off the regular price of $12.
Save Up to 32% Off on Select Revlon Cosmetics
Pantene Shampoo, Conditioner and Hair Treatment Set (14% off)
Price: $25, 14% off the regular price of $29.
Vichy Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid Lotion (25% off)
Price: $22, 25% off the regular price of $29.
Vichy Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles (25% 0ff)
Price: $29, 25% off the regular price of $38.
OGX Kandee Johnson Hydrating Colour Protectant Shampoo (49% 0ff)
Price: $7, 49% off the regular price of $15.
Philips Sonicare Power Flosser (20% off)
Price: $79, 20% off the regular price of $99.
stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner (18% off)
Price: $23, 18% off the regular price of $28.
St. Tropez Gradual Tan Daily Tinted Firming Lotion (20% off)
Price: $30, 20% off the regular price of $38.
Vichy Anti-Aging Facial Moisturizer (20% off)
Price: $52, 20% off the regular price of $65.
La Roche-Posay Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face with Vitamin B5 (28% off)
Price: $32, 28% off the regular price of $45.
Vichy LiftActiv 15% Vitamin C Serum for Face (36% off)
Price: $40, 36% off the regular price of $63.
Bioderma – Sébium H2O – Micellar Water (27% off)
Price: $15, 27% off the regular price of $20.
Save Up to 15% Off on Select Veet Products
ByBlissPRO Ceramic Curling Iron (20% 0ff)
Price: $51, 20% off the regular price of $64.
PMD Smart Facial Cleansing Device With Silicone Brush & Anti-Aging Massager (42% off)
Price: $62, 42% off the regular price of $107.
