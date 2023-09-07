In case you weren’t aware, it’s Amazon Beauty Week! That means the deals are popping more than a bright coat of lipgloss. ET Canada has compiled a round-up of all the top deals to snag on Amazon Canada during the most glamorous discount session to make your uber-busy life at least a percentile easier.

So, prep yourself for the fall season and indulge in a budget-friendly shopping spree to boost your glam game and self-care. Whether you’re in for a makeover or looking to keep your makeup bag in stock, we’ve got you covered.

Save Up to 36% Off on Select Cosmetics from Maybelline, L’Oreal Paris and NYX

(L-R): Maybelline, NYX and L’Oreal Paris products
(L-R): Maybelline, NYX and L’Oreal Paris products — Photos (L-R): Amazon

e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter (15% off)

e.l.f. liquid glow
e.l.f. liquid glow — Photo: Amazon

Price: $15 – 15% off the regular price of $18.

CeraVe Hydrating Face Wash and Moisturizing Cream (20% off)

CeraVe Face Wash + Cream
CeraVe Face Wash + Cream — Photo: Amazon

Price: $38, 20% off the regular price of $47.

Aussie Deep Conditioner for Dry Hair – 3 Pack (21% off)

Aussie Deep Conditioner
Aussie Deep Conditioner — Photo: Amazon

Price: $17, 21% off the regular price of $22.

THAYERS Witch Hazler Facial Toner (33% off)

THAYERS Toner
THAYERS Toner — Photo: Amazon

Price: $22, 35% off the regular price of $33.

Herbal Essence Shampoo and Conditioner (25% off)

Herbal Essence
Herbal Essence — Photo: Amazon

Price: $11, 25% off the regular price of $15.

Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash (30% off)

Dove Deep Moisture
Dove Deep Moisture — Photo: Amazon

Price: $15, 30% off the regular price of $22.

Dove Sensitive Skin Body Wash (30% off)

Dove Body Wash
Dove Body Wash — Photo: Amazon

Price: $15, 30% off the regular price of $22.

Olay Total Effects 7-In-One Anti-Aging Moisturizer (33% off)

Olay Moisturizer
Olay Moisturizer — Photo: Amazon

Price: $19, 33% off the regular price of $29.

Olay Firming & Hydrating Body Lotion (23% off)

Olay Lotion
Olay Lotion — Photo: Amazon

Price: $9, 23% off the regular price of $12.

Save Up to 32% Off on Select Revlon Cosmetics

Revlon Cosmetics
Revlon Cosmetics — Photo: Amazon

Pantene Shampoo, Conditioner and Hair Treatment Set (14% off)

Pantene Hair Set
Pantene Hair Set — Photo: Amazon

Price: $25, 14% off the regular price of $29.

Vichy Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid Lotion (25% off)

Vichy Lotion
Vichy Lotion — Photo: Amazon

Price: $22, 25% off the regular price of $29.

Vichy Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles (25% 0ff)

Vichy Under Eye
Vichy Under Eye — Photo: Amazon

Price: $29, 25% off the regular price of $38.

OGX Kandee Johnson Hydrating Colour Protectant Shampoo (49% 0ff)

OGX Shampoo
OGX Shampoo — Photo: Amazon

Price: $7, 49% off the regular price of $15.

Philips Sonicare Power Flosser (20% off)

Philips Sonicare
Philips Sonicare — Photo: Amazon

Price: $79, 20% off the regular price of $99.

stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner (18% off)

stila eyeliner
stila eyeliner — Photo: Amazon

Price: $23, 18% off the regular price of $28.

St. Tropez Gradual Tan Daily Tinted Firming Lotion (20% off)

St. Tropez Lotion
St. Tropez Lotion — Photo: Amazon

Price: $30, 20% off the regular price of $38.

Vichy Anti-Aging Facial Moisturizer (20% off)

Vichy Moisturizer
Vichy Moisturizer — Photo: Amazon

Price: $52, 20% off the regular price of $65.

La Roche-Posay Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face with Vitamin B5 (28% off)

La-Roche Serum
La-Roche Serum — Photo: Amazon

Price: $32, 28% off the regular price of $45.

Vichy LiftActiv 15% Vitamin C Serum for Face (36% off)

Vichy Serum
Vichy Serum — Photo: Amazon

Price: $40, 36% off the regular price of $63.

Bioderma – Sébium H2O – Micellar Water (27% off)

Bioderma
Bioderma — Photo: Amazon

Price: $15, 27% off the regular price of $20.

Save Up to 15% Off on Select Veet Products

Veet Products
Veet Products — Photo: Amazon

ByBlissPRO Ceramic Curling Iron (20% 0ff)

BaBy Bliss
BaBy Bliss — Photo: Amazon

Price: $51, 20% off the regular price of $64.

PMD Smart Facial Cleansing Device With Silicone Brush & Anti-Aging Massager (42% off)

PMD Cleanser
PMD Cleanser — Photo: Amazon

Price: $62, 42% off the regular price of $107.

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.