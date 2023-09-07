Click to share this via email

In case you weren’t aware, it’s Amazon Beauty Week! That means the deals are popping more than a bright coat of lipgloss. ET Canada has compiled a round-up of all the top deals to snag on Amazon Canada during the most glamorous discount session to make your uber-busy life at least a percentile easier.

So, prep yourself for the fall season and indulge in a budget-friendly shopping spree to boost your glam game and self-care. Whether you’re in for a makeover or looking to keep your makeup bag in stock, we’ve got you covered.

(L-R): Maybelline, NYX and L’Oreal Paris products — Photos (L-R): Amazon

e.l.f. liquid glow — Photo: Amazon

Price: $15 – 15% off the regular price of $18.

CeraVe Face Wash + Cream — Photo: Amazon

Price: $38, 20% off the regular price of $47.

Aussie Deep Conditioner — Photo: Amazon

Price: $17, 21% off the regular price of $22.

THAYERS Toner — Photo: Amazon

Price: $22, 35% off the regular price of $33.

Herbal Essence — Photo: Amazon

Price: $11, 25% off the regular price of $15.

Dove Deep Moisture — Photo: Amazon

Price: $15, 30% off the regular price of $22.

Dove Body Wash — Photo: Amazon

Price: $15, 30% off the regular price of $22.

Olay Moisturizer — Photo: Amazon

Price: $19, 33% off the regular price of $29.

Olay Lotion — Photo: Amazon

Price: $9, 23% off the regular price of $12.

Revlon Cosmetics — Photo: Amazon

Pantene Hair Set — Photo: Amazon

Price: $25, 14% off the regular price of $29.

Vichy Lotion — Photo: Amazon

Price: $22, 25% off the regular price of $29.

Vichy Under Eye — Photo: Amazon

Price: $29, 25% off the regular price of $38.

OGX Shampoo — Photo: Amazon

Price: $7, 49% off the regular price of $15.

Philips Sonicare — Photo: Amazon

Price: $79, 20% off the regular price of $99.

stila eyeliner — Photo: Amazon

Price: $23, 18% off the regular price of $28.

St. Tropez Lotion — Photo: Amazon

Price: $30, 20% off the regular price of $38.

Vichy Moisturizer — Photo: Amazon

Price: $52, 20% off the regular price of $65.

La-Roche Serum — Photo: Amazon

Price: $32, 28% off the regular price of $45.

Vichy Serum — Photo: Amazon

Price: $40, 36% off the regular price of $63.

Bioderma — Photo: Amazon

Price: $15, 27% off the regular price of $20.

Veet Products — Photo: Amazon

BaBy Bliss — Photo: Amazon

Price: $51, 20% off the regular price of $64.

PMD Cleanser — Photo: Amazon

Price: $62, 42% off the regular price of $107.