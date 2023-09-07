Jimmy Fallon is the latest late-night host being called out for his alleged workplace behaviour in a new bombshell Rolling Stone exposé.

The publication spoke to two current and 14 former staff members, with some claiming to be afraid of Fallon’s alleged “outbursts” on “The Tonight Show”, with the publication stating they’d called his behaviour “unexpected” and “inconsistent.”

The staffers allegedly claimed the show has been a “toxic workplace for years — far outside the boundaries of what’s considered normal in the high-pressure world of late-night TV.”

Some suggested it was hard to say “no” to Fallon, with former staff members saying the show was a “tense” and “pretty glum atmosphere,” while others claimed they felt “belittled and intimidated by their bosses, including Fallon himself.”

READ MORE: Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel & Other Late-Night Hosts Join Forces For Strike-Themed Podcast

The magazine stated many staff members had voiced their concerns to HR, but the problems continued.

“It’s a bummer because it was my dream job,” one former employee said. “Writing for late night is a lot of people’s dream jobs, and they’re coming into this and it becomes a nightmare very quickly. It’s sad that it’s like that, especially knowing that it doesn’t have to be that way.”

Rolling Stone — who contacted more than 50 past and current “Tonight Show” employees, before reaching out to an additional 30 — reported, “While many of them praised Fallon’s immense talent and comedic gifts, not a single one agreed to speak on the record or had positive things to say about working on ‘The Tonight Show’.”

“Nobody told Jimmy, ‘No.’ Everybody walked on eggshells, especially showrunners. You never knew which Jimmy we were going to get and when he was going to throw a hissy fit. Look how many showrunners went so quickly. We know they didn’t last long,” one former staffer claimed.

Three people claimed they experienced suicidal ideation while working for the show, with one saying: “Mentally, I was in the lowest place of my life. I didn’t want to live anymore. I thought about taking my own life all the time. I knew deep down I would never actually do it, but in my head, I’m like, ‘Why do I think about this all the time?’”

Many claimed their mental health suffered as a result of working on “The Tonight Show”, including four staffers saying they were in therapy because of their experiences.

READ MORE: Jimmy Fallon And Seth Meyers Work Out Plan With NBC To Pay Late-Night TV Staffers Despite Going Dark

One employee said they lost nearly 20 pounds while working under showrunner Jamie Granet-Bederman, adding that they cried themselves to sleep every night.

“I know other people who were in [my] department who also were unhappy with [mis]treatment but it was never a thing where any of us were empowered enough to say anything,” the employee told the magazine.

“It just always felt like, ‘You should be grateful that you have a job, and you should be grateful that you have this position at this show, at this network. Everyone wants to be in this spot. You have worked hard to get here — it shouldn’t be a thing where you’re being ungrateful.’”

The report mentioned Fallon’s alleged “erratic” behaviour, with one former staff member saying, “It was like, if Jimmy is in a bad mood, everyone’s day is f**ked.

“People wouldn’t joke around in the office, and they wouldn’t stand around and talk to each other. It was very much like, focus on whatever it is that you have to do because Jimmy’s in a bad mood, and if he sees that, he might fly off.”

“Sometimes we would get nice Jimmy, but that sometimes was not a lot,” one former employee claimed. “It was just really, really sad to me that this really talented man created such a horrible environment for the people there.”

NBC responded to the claims in a statement, insisting: “We are incredibly proud of ‘The Tonight Show’, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority.

“As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behaviour inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.”

Fallon took over as host of “The Tonight Show” from Jay Leno back in 2014. He’d previously been hosting NBC’s “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” since 2009.

“I love The Tonight Show, and I love comedy. I gave my heart and soul to that place. I want to see them succeed and do well, but for that to happen, there are major changes that need to take place, starting with Jimmy,” a former employee said of the show, that’s been dark since early May when the writers’ strike began.

They added, “They all need to dig their heads out of the sand and do something about the very obvious problems that we all know are happening.”