Charlie Puth is getting married!

On Thursday, the “See You Again” singer announced the happy news that he and girlfriend Brooke Sansone are engaged.

The 31-year-old shared the news in a joint Instagram post with Sansone, featuring pictures of them eating pizza and showing of the 24-year-old PR coordinator’s engagement ring.

“I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever,” Puth wrote in the post.

Puth and Sansone went official on Instagram last December in a post celebrating his birthday.

“Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!!” he captioned the post at the time, referencing his song “Loser”, along with PDA-packed photos.

The couple were first seen together in public in the summer of 2022, and in October that year, Puth spoke to Howard Stern about their relationship, though he didn’t share her name at the time.

As it turns out, the two actually grew up together.

“As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, It’s really nice to have someone close to you that you’ve known for a very long time,” he told Stern.

Asked if he was planning a proposal, Puth said at the time, “If I do, certainly the media won’t know about it. And I’ll go out of my way to make sure they don’t know about it. It becomes too much.”