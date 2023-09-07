Click to share this via email

Rihanna is back with a new Fenty x Puma collection.

The “Umbrella” hitmaker — who welcomed her second child with A$AP Rocky last month — returns to the footwear community as Creative Director of Fenty x Puma, with her starring on the cover of Footwear News‘ September issue.

In the accompanying interview, RiRi spoke about her vision for the new soccer-inspired collection, telling the publication: “Football is a universal language that brings people together from all over the world, all walks of life, and I wanted to pay homage to that.”

She added to FN of the importance of offering all size ranges, including kids for the first time: “We had to extend the line to kids so the whole family can be a part of this.”

Rihanna on “Footwear News” cover. — Photography by: Dennis Leupold

“It’s a bit of a family reunion,” the singer told Vogue in a separate interview.

“Coming back to Puma as a mom, in a new space, allowed for new perspectives and ideas.”

Rihanna — who hasn’t posted on her Instagram grid since welcoming her second baby — took to social media to tease the new Avanti sneakers.