As the Hollywood strikes continue, studio deals are being put on pause.

This week, Variety reported that Warner Bros. Television has suspended overall deals with a number of top TV writer-producers, including J.J. Abrams and more.

According to the report, several of those deals were actually suspended months ago, after the Writers Guild of America went on strike in May, including deals with “Shameless” producer John Wells and “Big Bang Theory” creator Chuck Lorre.

Since then, the Screen Actors Guild has joined the strike, shutting down production almost entirely, leading Warner Bros. to pause more deals.

Along with the studio’s deal with J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot being suspended, similar deals with “Never Have I Ever” creator Mindy Kaling, “Ted Lasso” creator Bill Lawrence and Arrowverse creator Greg Berlanti have also been put on ice.

Overall deals in Hollywood typically provide creators with money to pay for overhead and fund development of new projects.