You can now get your hands on Pamela Anderson’s chic wardrobe.

The actress and fashion icon discussed her intention to purge her wardrobe in an interview with People at Pandora’s lab-grown diamond event during New York Fashion Week. She said she plans to do this to “make room” for her “new life.”

It also includes her iconic “Baywatch” swimsuit. When asked if the same is on auction too, she says, “all of it!”

“I don’t like to waste,” says Anderson. “Better to clear my mind, clear my closet. Make room for this new life. I can’t wait to see others enjoy these pieces.”

She continues, “My style has undoubtedly changed over the years, and it thrills me to think others will find the joy I did. There’s no reason to hang on to it. These memories are made to share.”

She gained fame as a model for Playboy magazine and for playing C.J. Parker on the “Baywatch” television series.