Megan Fox is strutting into the world of vampires and brawls.

The mom-of-three, 37, who is gearing up to release a poetry book about her troubling experiences with men in November, will star as vampire warrior Nitara in the upcoming “Mortal Kombat 1” video game, lending her voice and likeness to the iconic franchise.

Much to Fox’s delight, who admitted on record last year to enjoying a blood-based love ritual, Nitara is a blood-thirsty vampire whose primary motivation is to free her world from Outworld’s control. Her last appearance in the franchise was in 2006’s “Mortal Kombat: Armageddon”.

Rocking an oversized pink hat much different from Nitara’s horn headpiece, the “Jennifer’s Body” actress voiced her excitement in a new trailer for the game.

“She’s evil, but she’s also good,” she began in the clip. “She’s trying to save her people. I really like her. She’s a vampire which obviously resonates for whatever reason.”

“It’s cool to be in the game. Because I’m not really just voicing it. It’ll be like, she’s kind of me,” she added.

This isn’t Fox’s only foray into the gaming industry. She also appeared in the “Diablo 4” marketing campaign, lending her voice to narrating player’s deaths.

“Mortal Kombat 1” is available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series XS on Sept. 19.