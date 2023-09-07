Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B have nothing to worry about.

Late last month, a U.S. federal judge dismissed a copyright suit against the duo over the lyrics to their smash hit and very raunchy 2020 song “WAP”.

The judge’s comments in the dismissal have since gone viral, after journalist Meghann Cuniff shared a “hilarious” section on Twitter.

In the dismissal, U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter writes, “The lyrics over which Plaintiff asserts copyright protection are no more than common phrases, employed frequently in popular culture and other Hip-Hop songs.”

He then added, “The concept of using ‘p**** so wet’ as a rhetorical device in a song is neither original nor unique to Plaintiff, and, in any event, ‘copyright does not protect ideas or themes,'” reference precedent.

A federal judge dismissed a copyright lawsuit against Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B over their "WAP" and "Thot Shit" lyrics

The judge went on to say, “Indeed, Defendants have cited at least three examples of works pre-dating GEBTP which use similar lyrics, adding, “Likewise, Defendants have provided examples of at least three songs pre-dating GEBT which use some variation of the phrase ‘n****s wild’n’.”

The suit against Megan and Cardi was filed by Denise Jones, who performs under the name Necey X. She alleged that the duo copied lyrics from her 2019 song “Grab Em by the P***y”.

Necey claims a guy she opened an assistant living center with is the *father* of songwriter Pardison Fontaine, not son.

Jones accused Megan and Cardi of copying lyrics for “WAP” and Megan’s solo track “Thot S**t”.

Earlier this week, the two rappers announced their follow-up collaboration, “Bongos”, out on Friday.