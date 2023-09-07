Creepy new series “Goosebumps” inspired by R.L. Stine’s bestselling books is all set to premiere on October 13.

The 10-part series, produced by Disney Branded Television and Sony Pictures Television, will premiere as part of Disney+’s “Hallowstream” celebration with a five-episode drop. Thereafter, fresh episodes will stream on a weekly basis.

Zack Morris in ‘Goosebumps’. — Image credit: Disney/Zack Astorga

Ana Yi Puig in ‘Goosebumps’. — Image credit: Disney/Zack Astorga

A still from ‘Goosebumps’. — Image credit: Disney/Zack Astorga

“R.L. Stine’s ‘Goosebumps’ franchise is a pop culture phenomenon that holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “We are delighted to bring this spooky new series to audiences everywhere in a big way on Disney+, which we hope will not only captivate new audiences with its elevated thrills and chills, but also lifelong fans nostalgic for the stories that are a staple of their generation.”

The new “Goosebumps” series, which immerses viewers in a world of mystery and suspense, follows a group of five high school students as they set out on a shadowy and perverse quest to look into the tragic death of a young man named Harold Biddle three decades earlier while also uncovering dark secrets from their parents’ past.