Awkwafina and Sandra Oh are an unlikely duo of sisters in the upcoming comedy, “Quiz Lady”.

The 20th Century Fox film sees Anne (Awkwafina) up to her neck in her mother’s gambling debt. With nobody to lean on besides her sloppy sister Jenny (Sandra Oh), the two forge a surefire plan to earn some big cash.

‘Quiz Lady’ — Photo: Walt Disney Studios

Anne’s addiction to gameshows finally proves helpful, and the two sisters travel across the U.S. to make it on a gameshow hosted by Will Ferrell.

‘Quiz Lady’ poster — Photo: Walt Disney Studios

The trailer features a ton of magnetic comedic chemistry between the two actors, and seeing Oh rock purple-dyed hair while carrying illicit drugs in her purse is sure to entertain.

‘Quiz Lady’ — Photo: Walt Disney Studios

The film, directed by Jessica Yu and written by Jen D’Angelo, also stars Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor and Tony Hale.

“Quiz Lady” will premiere at TIFF first on Sept. 9 before finding its way to Disney+ on Nov. 3.