Drake’s eighth studio album, For All The Dogs, finally has a release date and his dad is stamping his seal of approval.

On Wednesday, Drizzy, 36, announced to his 142 million Instagram followers that his latest project will drop on Sept. 22.

The announcement came with some vintage footage of his dad, Dennis Graham, performing in Toronto in 1991 in a smokey barroom with tons of guitar twanging.

His dad definitely appreciated the shoutout, commenting: “Awwwwwwww thank you Son 1991 Toronto Canada, seems like a hundred years ago, For All the Dogs.”

The Toronto-born rapper’s dad, 68, continued sending his blessings in Drake’s direction, raving about how the album is “some of the best music that I’ve heard him do” in a separate post on his Instagram.

The father-son bonding moment continued on social media, with Drake responding to his dad’s high praises: “Thanks dad. I was so happy you loved it.”

Drake revealed the album art for his upcoming project in August, an animal drawn by his 5-year-old son Adonis, whom he shares with French artist Sophie Brussaux.