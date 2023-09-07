Dwayne Johnson loves making fans’ day.

The actor took to Instagram this week to share a sweet clip of himself pulling up next to a celebrity tour bus in Los Angeles.

Johnson asked the excited fans out of his window, “How are you guys doing? Are you guys doing good?”

“Did you guys go to my house yet?” he asked, before joking as they said they didn’t, “OK, good, keep it that way!”

He told the group to “have fun!” before some asked for a photo.

Johnson then told the driver to pull up so they could get their shot, joking they should make sure to “get my big head in there.”

The “Black Adam” star told the camera once he’d pulled away from the bus, “That was fun, that kind of stuff is some of the best parts of fame right there. Making their day,” before joking, “And free s**t, getting free s**t.”

Johnson captioned the post, “Tour bus surprises 🚌🙀

“I’m like a big kid, I get so much joy outta these ‘holy s**t’ moments and seeing my people’s faces 😂🤳🏾

“Not too many pick up trucks rollin’ around my hood so I think ‘look out for the rocks pick up’ is becoming part of these tour bus attractions 🛻 🤣”

His message included, “Happy folks. Love to see it.”