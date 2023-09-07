“Keep your crayons sharp.”

On Thursday, Prime Video debuted the trailer for the new Canadian Amazon Original documentary, “Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe”.

The film looks back on the story and legacy of Ernie Coombs, the iconic children’s entertainer best known to Canadians as Mr. Dressup.

Featuring interviews with Michael J. Fox, Eric McCormack, Graham Greene, the Barenaked Ladies, Jonathan Torrens, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Andrew Phung, Bruce McCulloch, Scott Thompson, Bif Naked, Peter Mansbridge and Yannick Bisson, the doc explores the impact “Mr. Dressup” had on generations of Canadians.

As seen in the trailer, the film also looks back on Coombs’ beginnings in children’s television with fellow icon Fred Rogers, and their strong friendship.

“Ernie never forgot a child within him, and that informs everything that he does with children,” Rogers says in a clip from an archival interview.

Born in the U.S., it was Rogers who convinced Coombs to come up to Canada to work with him, producing TV shows for kids.

Coombs would launch “Mr. Dressup” in 1967. The show was immediately successful, though there was a scare soon after, when “Sesame Street” premiered and some wondered wether the Canadian show would be able to stay afloat amid the American competition.

But Coombs persevered, and the show continued airing until its final episode in 1996.

Coombs became a Canadian citizen in 1994, and in he was named a Member of the Order of Canada.

“Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe” premieres Oct. 10 on Prime Video.