NBC combines the history of Elvis Presley with the spirit of the holiday season in a brand-new live music show titled “Christmas at Graceland.”

On Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Peacock will simulcast the special. Elvis Presley’s beloved house, Graceland, which has been toured by millions of his followers worldwide, will be shown to viewers. “Christmas at Graceland” is the estate’s first live musical holiday television spectacular of its sort.

In an extraordinary holiday program broadcast live from the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s legendary house, Graceland, “Christmas at Graceland” will feature performances by some of the biggest names in music. The participating artists will be revealed later.

“My family and I are elated to open the doors to Graceland in this first-of-its-kind special,” said executive producer Riley Keough. “With intimate musical performances drawing inspiration from my grandfather Elvis’s cherished Christmases in Memphis, viewers will be invited to experience firsthand the magic that is “Christmas at Graceland.”

“To celebrate the holidays at Graceland, and be a part of the King’s legacy, is both an honor and absolute dream come true,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Media Group. “We thank Riley and her family for allowing all of us to visit her grandfather’s iconic home and share an intimate musical experience that Elvis would’ve truly loved.”