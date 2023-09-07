Click to share this via email

The lawsuits surrounding Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s alleged wedding drama have been settled.

It was reported back in February that wedding planning for the April 9, 2022 ceremony didn’t go smoothly, according to court documents.

Planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design Events, who were brought in just six weeks before the wedding and let go nine days later, had been battling it out in a lawsuit with the Peltz family.

Nelson Peltz claimed they refused to return a $159,000 deposit, Page Six reported at the time.

Braghin and Grijalba ended up filing a countersuit against the billionaire’s lawsuit, citing breach of contract.

However, according to People, both suits have now been settled.

A joint statement read, “The parties believe that this contract dispute between Nelson Peltz and Plan Design should be resolved on the terms agreed.

“As part of the settlement, PDE will make a donation in the name of Nicola and Brooklyn to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund. PDE wishes Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham happiness and a fruitful life together.”

Both “the initial and counterclaims have been dismissed with prejudice,” People added.

Amid the lawsuit, a bunch of information was revealed about the alleged drama surrounding the Peltz Beckhams’ star-studded bash.

It was suggested at the time that Nicola and her mom, Claudia, had wanted to keep their admin mistakes from David and Victoria Beckham.

The docs claimed that while the Beckhams’ guest list was “fully organized with all contact information fully revised and nearly ready to go,” the Peltz’s and the couple’s lists weren’t updated and had missing addresses.

“Both Claudia and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son’s wedding, including any errors with the guest list,” the suit stated, among other things.

The docs also claimed Nelson wanted to cancel the wedding at one point, calling it a “s**t show.”

Despite all the alleged drama, Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in a stunning $3 million ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida.

Multiple celebrities were in attendance, including Gordon Ramsay, Serena and Venus Williams and Eva Longoria.