New do; same old JLH.

Jennifer Love Hewitt recently took to her Instagram Story to shut down speculation over how “different” she looked after going through a hair transformation late last month.

Back in August, hairstylist Nikki Lee shared a video on Instagram showing her giving Hewitt a shorter, redder hairdo.

“Was time to spice things up,” she captioned the post.

While most loved the new look, some in the comments took note of the actress’ seemingly changed appearance.

“Wow…😮 she doesn’t look like herself anymore 😕,” wrote one person, while another said, “Where is Jennifer? That looks nothing like her.”

In her now-expired Instagram story, Hewitt responded to the comments and speculation about her appearance with a joking post in which she cycled through filters, making her look like everything from a small child, to an older man.

“So many people said I look different,” she captioned the clip. “I look the same as always. Couldn’t look more natural…Filters don’t change you that much.”

Hewitt then added, “But seriously let people be filtered or unfiltered,” she added. “Be good. Be kind. Spread love.”