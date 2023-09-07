Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kris Jenner fans are convinced that the momager has been using the controversial diabetes drug Ozempic to lose weight.

Despite Jenner not confirming anything herself, social media users took to the comments section of her latest post to suggest she was looking slimmer than usual.

The reality TV star has been soaking up the sun in Tuscany, Italy recently, with her looking stunning while posing in front of a pictuesque backdrop.

She also shared a shot of the Tuscan countryside, as well as a snap of her yummy-looking pasta and her aperol spritz, among other images.

Jenner captioned the post, “Under the Tuscan sun 🇮🇹☀️”

Khloé Kardashian was among those commenting, writing: “You are the most beautiful woman in the world”

READ MORE: Kris Jenner’s Makeup Artist Slammed For Posting Heavily Filtered Video Of ‘Momager’ On Social Media

However, others weren’t so kind. The Kardashian-Jenners are used to the trolling by now, but quite a few fans speculated about Jenner’s weight.

One posted, “Ozempic is amazing,” as another added, “In their ozempic era”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s Mom Doria Ragland Hangs Out With Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner At Charity Event

A third posted, “Rocking the Ozempic too?😂”

Others joked about the pasta portion size, with one writing: “I would be so upset with that amount of pasta 🍝”

A second person commented, “No wander Kris stays so skinny. That portion looks like my appetizer 😂”

Jenner is the latest in a long line of stars accused of using Ozempic to lose weight.

Jenner’s daughter Khloé fired back at anyone suggesting her enviable physique was anything other than working out earlier this year.

She insisted, “Let’s not discredit my years of working out.

“I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions.”