NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends Victoria's Secret's celebration of The Tour '23 at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra always stuns with her breathtaking fashion looks.

The “Love Again” star recently dazzled in a black, shimmery attire at Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

The Manhattan Centre in New York City hosted the New York Fashion Week celebration of The Tour ’23 on Wednesday, and the “Love Again” actress made a surprise appearance there. To help change the company, Chopra joined the VS Collective in 2021.

The “Citadel” actress once again utterly stole the show while donning a black Giambattista Valli glittering transparent gown. The dress had a flowery buckled glossy belt around the waist and a plunging V-neckline.

Priyanka Chopra attends Victoria’s Secret celebrates The Tour ’23 at Hammerstein Ballroom. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)

Doja Cat, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Brooke Shields, Renee Rapp, and other well-known celebrities were also in attendance at the event.

A few weeks ago, Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers “The Tour”‘s opening concert at Yankee Stadium in New York City with her husband, Nick Jonas. And the married pair, being the passionate lovebirds that they are, couldn’t resist making some sizzling PDA.