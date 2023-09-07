Emily Ratajkowski seems to be offering support to Sophie Turner amid her divorce from Joe Jonas.

In a TikTok uploaded Wednesday, the 32-year-old model points out the pros of “being divorced by the age of 30,” noting that a split as such is a “chic” decision because “you’ve got your whole life still ahead of you.”

READ MORE: Emily Ratajkowski Says She Was A ‘Misogynist’ When She Didn’t Like Taylor Swift

“There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life [and] everything, having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it’s maybe not all it’s cracked up to be,” she explained.

Ratajkowski then shared a reassuring message to people who are feeling “stressed” about being divorced: “It’s good. Congratulations.”

READ MORE: Sophie Turner Was Feeling ‘Trapped’ In Marriage To Joe Jonas Before Divorce, Source Says: ‘They Want Very Different Things’

Though the style icon and author didn’t mention Turner’s name in her post, she seemingly hinted at news of the actress’ divorce from Jonas when she started off the video by saying, “It seems like a lot of ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30.” Turner is 27 and Ratajkowski’s post came one day after Jonas, 34, filed for divorce.

Ratajkowski has been separated from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, for “over a year” as their divorce is ongoing after four years of marriage. The couple share 2-year-old son Sylvester together.