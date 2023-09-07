The “Nun II” director Michael Chaves claims that actress Bonnie Aarons is a complete joy to work with, despite the fact that her look is unsettling in costume and makeup as the demon nun Valak in The Conjuring Universe.

She “always brings it,” Chaves tells PEOPLE. “Bonnie is such a horror icon and she’s been in so many great horror films. This is obviously her defining role; this is the one everyone knows her for.”

“She’s got a great scary energy on set,” says Chaves. “When she gets into makeup and steps on set, it is really chilling. She’s really in it and it brings an energy, and I think everybody responds to it. The crew responds to it and the actors respond to it.”

“She is, it should be said, a lovely person outside and just the total opposite. She’s very fun and lively and easy to talk to. Just a great person,” he says.

Aarons, 62, debuted as Valak in 2016’s “The Conjuring 2,” when she stalked Ed and Lorainne Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. She has appeared in additional Conjuring films, and the Nun spinoff from 2018 was the greatest moneymaker for the series.

She returns to “The Nun II” five years later and is still taking the creepy role very seriously.

In the follow-up, which is set in 1956 France, a priest is brutally killed, leading Sister Irene to look into the case and bringing her back into contact with Valak.

“The Nun II” will hit the theatres on September 8.