Prince Harry gave a special salute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, on the eve of her one-year death anniversary.

While attending the annual awards ceremony for WellChild — a U.K. charity for sick children, which he’s supported for over 10 years — the Duke of Sussex took the stage on Thursday to present an award for Inspirational Child (aged 4 to 6), along with a speech honouring the late monarch. Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 on Sept, 8, 2022.

“As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away,” Harry told the audience inside the U.K. event. “As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her. And that’s precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”

WellChild Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex delivers his speech at the #WellChildAwards, in association with @gsk. Watch his speech in full via our live stream at https://t.co/7gbmhjm3hK pic.twitter.com/10VQjXAbxP — WellChild (@WellChild) September 7, 2023

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were ready to attend last year’s WellChild Awards in London on Sept. 8, however Queen Elizabeth’s doctors revealed they were “concerned” over her health, forcing the couple to cancel their appearance so Harry could make his way to Scotland where the Queen later died at Balmoral Castle.

We are having an amazing evening at the #WellChildAwards, in association with @GSK. Here are our favourite moments so far. If you’ve been enjoying the LIVE stream, please consider a donation to help us support even more children with complex health needs. https://t.co/6qyvOAkONe pic.twitter.com/SAS3Eqwz0y — WellChild (@WellChild) September 7, 2023

Now, a year after her passing, Harry is expected to spend the anniversary of his grandmother’s death separately, away from the royal family.

“The Duke, the Duchess and their family will privately acknowledge and honour the Queen on the anniversary of her passing,” a representative for Harry and Meghan told People.

Elsewhere in Harry’s speech at the WellChild event, he said he was “acutely aware of the joys and challenges that come with parenting, and that’s with kids who aren’t facing health challenges.”

He then applauded “the parent carers in this room,” telling them, “you have my sincerest admiration and respect.”

Since 2007, Harry has been a patron of WellChild. He was accompanied by Meghan at the annual awards in 2018 and 2019.