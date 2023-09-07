According to royal analysts, Kate Middleton and Prince William have no wish to reconnect with Prince Harry or Meghan Markle.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly House Hunting In Malibu

In order to attend a WellChild charity event the day before the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, Harry, 38, and Markle, 42, took a flight to London on Thursday. Although it’s unknown if the Duke of Sussex will participate in the memorial service for his late grandmother, royal analyst Kinsey Schofield believes that William and Kate are “dreading” the arrival of Prince Harry.

“It is my understanding that the Prince and Princess of Wales have no desire to meet with Harry – with or without Meghan Markle,” Schofield told Fox News.

“There is a severe lack of trust, and they don’t want the conversation repeated to anyone.”

The presenter of the podcast “To Di For Daily” stated that William and Middleton probably don’t want Harry’s appearance to detract from honoring the longest-reigning British monarch, who passed away on September 8, 2022 at age 96.

“Especially when William and [Middleton] are expected to publicly acknowledge the anniversary of the late queen’s passing. Harry will be, no doubt, a distraction and will create conflicting headlines that the palace will not appreciate,” Schofield said.

“He’s damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t. … It’s a tough spot to be in, but Harry seems to be prioritizing philanthropy right now. I’m not surprised by his eagerness to attend.”

William and Kate are reportedly joining Charles and Camilla at Balmoral to remember the late Queen, along with their three children and other royal members.

Markle and Harry, who gave up their royal responsibilities in 2020 and relocated to Montecito, California, where they live with their children Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, went to Queen Elizabeth’s burial together on September 19, 2022.

Since then, Harry has avoided his family, but in May, he travelled alone across the pond to take part in his father’s coronation.