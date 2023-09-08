King Charles is sharing a special message on the first anniversary of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

“In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” Charles began his message, released Sept. 8, as per Buckingham Palace.

“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all,” he concluded alongside his signature.

The message was recorded on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland — Queen Elizabeth’s beloved summer residence where she died last year on Sept. 8 at age 96.

A source told ET on Thursday that Charles has been at his Balmoral estate and will remain there for the anniversary of his late mother’s death.

Earlier this month, it was announced that a permanent memorial to Queen Elizabeth will be unveiled in 2026 to mark her 100th birthday.