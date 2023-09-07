NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity.) Megan Fox is seen in soho on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

When leaving her Tribeca hotel on Wednesday with her on-again boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox made a significant fashion statement by wearing ‘F—k Off’ hair clips.

The daring crystal-embellished hair clips were revealed by Fox, who just dyed her hair scarlet. The actress exposed her abs in a grey suit dress that had a cropped jacket and a miniskirt joined by a silver O-ring.

MGK chose to dress creatively, donning white New Balance trainers, oversized, deconstructed trousers with floral decorations and a lime green jumper with cutouts over a white T-shirt. The rapper of the “Emo Girl” rock band was carrying a hot pink Louis Vuitton duffel bag. Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, completed his look with a pearl necklace and a pair of black rectangular spectacles.

Following their well-publicised relationship issues, the street style sensations have been sighted in Manhattan. After publishing enigmatic social media statements that appeared to be directed towards MGK, the “Transformers” actress made quite a commotion when she stopped wearing her engagement ring.