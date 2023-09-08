Cardi B is sharing one shocking misconception about herself.

On the heels of her new collaboration “Bongos” — out now — with Megan Thee Stallion, in which Megan sings “people always talking like they know me,” Cardi reveals one thing people would be surprised to know about her, given that she’s so open.

“I’m very shy. Like I even be shy with Megan and she be like ‘Girl! stop!’… When it comes to me and Megan, I’m the more serious one”

“I feel like people just think that I’m like, ‘rawr, rawr, rawr’ but I’m very like, more shy,” the rapper told ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey of herself, in comparison to Megan. “I’m very shy. Like I even be shy with Megan and she be like ‘Girl! stop!’. Also, when it comes to me and Megan, I’m the more serious one.”

Cardi continues, “I’m like, ‘okay, we got to get this together.’ And she’s always like, ‘Girl! This is great.’ Like ‘You got to be optimistic. Cardi.'”

“She’s very optimistic,” Cardi stressed, adding that Megan “makes me more relaxed because I’m always tense.”

“Bongos” — released Friday — is Cardi and Megan’s second collaboration, following their 2020 smash hit “WAP”. Similarly to how they worked on “WAP”, Cardi shared that she envisioned Megan on “Bongos”, then “sent her the song” so she could write her verse.

“We get together… We always work together on looks and choreography. We love choreography”

After hearing the completed track, which nearly gave Cardi goosebumps, she immediately thought: “I’m putting this out, and I don’t care if [Megan] says no.”

Taking fans behind the scenes of “Bongos”‘ accompanying music video, Cardi noted that “every single time that me and Megan do a song together, we put really hard work [into it]. Like, I bust my a*s and she bust her a*s.”

“We get together, we think of the video, we think creative, we think how we gonna look… We always work together on looks and choreography. We love choreography,” Cardi explained before noting that Megan is “a really fast learner in dancing” compared to her.

“There was this dance move that she was literally teaching me for like 15 minutes straight,” she recalled, applauding Megan’s “patience.”

Listen to “Bongos” here.