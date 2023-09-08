Cardi B says she and her husband Offset “owe” it to each other to renew their vows one day.

“I owe that to my husband. He owes me that,” the rapper told ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey when asked if the couple, who’ve been married for six years now, have any plans on renewing their vows since, the last time Cardi spoke with us, she dished about her “very gangsta” wedding to the Migos rapper.

“I’m going all out. I want my bridesmaids to be dancing. I want to do a choreography, one-two step to my man”

READ MORE: Cardi B Teases Her Second Album Will Come Out ‘Very Soon’, Addresses Offset Cheating Allegations

“It’s just really the time,” Cardi said of the logistics, explaining that it would be similar to “preparing myself for my wedding” or another extravagant event.

“I feel like it will be almost like preparing yourself for an awards show or something because, first of all, I’m going all out. I want my bridesmaids to be dancing. I want to do a choreography, one-two step to my man,” she explained. “It’s just…we haven’t found the time.”

READ MORE: Offset Clears Up His False Cardi B Cheating Allegation: ‘I Love Her To Death’

Cardi and Offset will officially celebrate their 6-year wedding anniversary on September 20. They secretly got married on that same day in 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia after initially getting together that same year.