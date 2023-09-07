Emma D’Arcy’s first-ever short film “The Talent”, which is still in post-production, has already been nominated for an award in the Best British category at next month’s Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival in Cardiff, Wales, where the winners will be announced.

The “House of the Dragon” star produced the 15-minute film, which they also star in as Tommy — “a transmasculine production assistant, assigned as a dogsbody to cater to the caffeine needs of the cast and crew working on a high-end car commercial,” as per Deadline.

“I was really excited to play Tommy,” D’Arcy told the outlet of their blue-streaked hair character in a written statement after they declined an interview due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. “He’s a beautifully sympathetic character, striving, fumbling, deeply self-conscious, constantly misstepping. And the size of his internal journey is sort of at odds with his environment.”

Elsewhere, “Vikings: Valhalla” actor, Leo Suter, stars in the film as “a big-shot Hollywood star who shoots the cheesy car ad while waiting for production to begin on a buddy-cop show.” As he sits in the vehicle he’s getting paid a hefty amount to promote, he delivers a cheesy line — “How do you choose a direction — you know where you want to be, but you don’t know the way there … the only wrong direction is not moving at all” — which becomes Tommy’s mantra to grow and succeed.

“What is another working day for everyone else on the film marks a defining psychic event for Tommy,” D’Arcy, 31, wrote. “I think that’s the basis for a lot of the film’s humour: the sheer size of this young assistant’s feeling comes to eclipse everything around him.”

The cast also includes Rhianne Barreto (“Outlaws”), David Mills (“Florence Foster Jenkins”), Karl Queensborough (“The Crown”), Robert Rapaport and Andrew Bone (“Bohemian Rhapsody”).

The film — which shot on a virtual production stage at London’s Garden Studios — wrapped production last month. D’Arcy teamed up with writer and director Thomas May Bailey for the project, whom they’ve collaborated with on several past productions including a version of Romeo and Juliet at London’s Southwark Playhouse Theatre, in which D’Arcy portrayed Romeo.