(L to R) Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami in season 1 of "One Piece".

Though the fate of Netflix’s “One Piece” remains unknown despite its successful Aug. 31 launch, producers reveal that scripts for a potential season 2 are complete, therefore ready for production, shall they receive the green light.

“We’ve got scripts ready,” Marty Adelstein, CEO of Tomorrow Studios — which produces the live action pirate adventure with manga creator, Eiichiro Oda, and publisher, Shueisha — told Variety on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tomorrow Studios president, Becky Clements, is confident that season 2 could premiere as early as next year, once production is able to start upon the SAG-AFTRA strike reaching an agreement with the AMPTP.

“Realistically, hopefully, a year away, if we move very quickly, and that is a possibility,” Clements said of when fans could expect a possible season 2. “Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air.”

Though Netflix has praised “One Piece”‘s triumphant season 1 premiere, where it landed the No. 1 spot on its weekly Top 10 list with 18.5 million views in its first four days on the streamer, a season 2 renewal has yet to be determined. However, Adelstein and Clements state that, based on the current signs, a pickup seems promising.

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy in season 1 of “One Piece”. — Photo: Casey Crafford/Netflix

“They keep it, as you know, close to the vest until post-launch,” Clements shared. “But with Netflix’s support of the title, we expected it to be number one and we sensed their research and algorithms probably saw the possibility for that. But in our subsequent calls post-launch, we have been told that we have exceeded expectations, which is also fantastic.”

The success of “One Piece”‘s debut comes as a major win for Tomorrow Studios after encountering an unfortunate launch of “Cowboy Bebop”, its former live-action adaptation for Netflix. The series was cancelled less than a month after it launched in 2021. Contrastingly, execs anticipate a greater fate for “One Piece”.

“I think [Netflix is] looking at various situations about how many episodes they do, do they break them up?” Adelstein explained of the wait. “I think they’re trying to figure that out this week. I suspect we’ll hear from them in the next week to two weeks.

“There seems to be a big impetus to keep this going and to come up with a long-term strategy,” he asserted. “So we’re just waiting for that.”