Grimes begged her ex, Elon Musk, on social media to let her see their son.

In a since-deleted tweet, the singer responded to author Walter Isaacson’s tweet, which featured photos of Musk’s twins with Neuralink executive, Shivon Zilis, writing: “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer.”

“I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart,” Grimes continued.

The photos in the post marked the first public pics of the Tesla founder with his twins. Additionally, Isaacson — who’s been shadowing Musk for roughly three years — shared an excerpt from his forthcoming biography about the SpaceX CEO, revealing the twins’ names — Strider and Azure.

READ MORE: Grimes Weighs In On Possible Cage Match Between Ex Elon Musk And Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg

Ever since imbibing Isaac Asimov stories as a kid, Musk has worried that our robots could turn on us. This Time excerpt of https://t.co/7JGHd10lOC explains why and what he’s doing about it. https://t.co/EiXqmMi3E6 pic.twitter.com/loKKgwYoIx — Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) September 6, 2023

In November 2021, following Musk’s split from Grimes, he and Zilis secretly welcomed their twins; however, news of their arrival didn’t break until July 2022.

READ MORE: Elon Musk Addresses Estrangement From Daughter: ‘Can’t Win Them All’

The year before, in May 2020, Musk welcomed his and Grimes’ first child together, son X AE A-Xii. About a year later, the two called it quits before reconciling and welcoming their second child via surrogate, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, in December 2021. Three months later, Grimes announced that she and Musk had split again.

Musk also fathers eight other children from two former relationships.