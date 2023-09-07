Jerry Seinfeld is speaking out in Jimmy Fallon’s defense.

Following the release of a new Rolling Stone exposé, in which two current and 14 former staffers at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon opened up about the alleged “toxic workplace” at the late-night show, Seinfeld refuted an anecdote in which he was mentioned, calling it an “idiotic twisting of events.”

In the article, two employees recall a specific “uncomfortable” incident in which Fallon allegedly publicly “scolded” a crew member in charge of his cue cards while taping a segment with Seinfeld — prompting Seinfeld to tell Fallon to apologize, which he then allegedly did.

“It was very awkward, and Jerry [Seinfeld] was like, ‘You should apologize to him,’ almost trying to make it a joke,” a former employee claims in the piece. “It was one of the strangest moments ever and so many people were there, so it’s kind of hard to forget.”

Following the publication of the story, Seinfeld sent a statement to Rolling Stone in response: “This is so stupid. I remember this moment quite well… I teased Jimmy about a flub, and we all had a fun laugh about how rarely Jimmy is thrown off. It was not uncomfortable at all. Jimmy and I still occasionally recall it and laugh. Idiotic twisting of events.”

A spokesperson for NBC also gave a statement in response to the Rolling Stone piece, but did not mention Fallon by name.

“We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority,” the spokesperson said. “As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.”

On Thursday, ET’s Nischelle Turner spoke with journalist Krystie Lee Yandoli, who wrote the exposé, about Seinfeld’s response to the story, and why she was appreciative of the comic adding his perspective to the public narrative.