Welcome to the world, Riot! The name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s second child has been revealed.

According to the birth certificate, obtained by The Blast on Thursday, the superstar power couple named their son Riot Rose Mayers.

Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their second son on Aug. 1, at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, according to the birth certificate.

“Rihanna and A$AP will spend the early days of parenthood out of the public eye and won’t make any immediate plans to debut the new baby,” one source told ET on Aug. 24, when news that the couple had welcomed their baby were first confirmed.

Another source added, “Rihanna and A$AP are great right now. They’re so excited to grow their family and are so united when it comes to parenting. They have so much fun together and are very in love. They already shared a special connection and parenting together has made their bond even stronger.”

In July, a source told ET that Rihanna and A$AP didn’t have any plans to leave Los Angeles until after their baby was born. “She’s limited work obligations as well,” the source shared, adding that Rihanna and A$AP “are each other’s rock” and have been really great about prioritizing their relationship even as busy parents.

The source noted, “She knows her world is about to get exponentially busier with two babies in the house under two.”

Rihanna took the internet by a storm when she unveiled her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February. The singer revealed her baby bump during the performance, and her rep confirmed the news to ET shortly afterward.

While the pregnancy came as a surprise to many, a source told ET at the time that Rihanna and A$AP “have always wanted to grow their family.”

“Rihanna adores being a mom and it’s her biggest accomplishment in life. She and A$AP have always wanted to grow their family and have another baby together,” the source said. “They have been talking about expanding their family for quite some time. Being a mom is a dream come true for Rihanna and she takes so much pride in it.”

Rihanna performed while pregnant again in March, taking her talents to the Oscars stage, where she sang her nominated single from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “Lift Me Up”.

A$AP was spotted in the audience during her performance, proudly standing and cheering her on. Later that evening, photographers snapped pictures of him cradling her baby bump backstage.

Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their first child, a son named RZA, in May 2022. The couple often keep their family photos offline, but posed for British Vogue together shortly before the Super Bowl. She described motherhood as “legendary,” adding, “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever.”

RiRi also shared a photo of her son ahead of the Oscars, quipping that his frustrated facial expression was because “he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him.”

After not attending in 2022, the future mom of two returned to the Met Gala in May, her baby bump on display in a white Valentino gown.

“It’s so different from the first one,” Rihanna told ET at the event of her second pregnancy. “No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic.”

Rihanna and A$AP first sparked rumours of a relationship when they performed onstage together in 2012, but it wasn’t until almost a decade later that the duo publicly became a couple.

The pair were longtime friends before they became lovers, which A$AP confirmed when he publicly declared Rihanna as the love of his life in an interview with GQ in May 2021.

