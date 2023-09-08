Zach Bran got himself into some trouble with the law.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old country star was arrested in his home state of Oklahoma on a misdemeanour complaint of obstruction of an investigation, News on 6 reported.

The artist was booked into the Craig County Sheriff’s Office, and was later released on bond, authorities confirmed.

As reports of the arrest emerged, Bryan took to social media to issue a statement and an apology.

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” the singer wrote.

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around,” he continued.

Finally, Bryan added, “Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

The arrest came just days after Bryan scored his first ever no. 1 single on the Hot 100, with “I Remember Everything”, featuring Kacey Musgraves. His self-titled album also debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart

Earlier this year, Bryan won New Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards, and this week was nominated for New Artist of the Year at the CMAs.