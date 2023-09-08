Click to share this via email

King Charles III and Queen Camilla depart Crathie Parish Church following a church service to mark the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2023 in Crathie, Aberdeenshire.

King Charles and Queen Camilla paid a special tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Friday to mark the 1-year anniversary of her death.

Charles and Camilla attended a service at Crathie Church, where they were pictured greeting well-wishers. The church is close to Balmoral Castle, where the Queen passed away at age 96 on Sept. 8, 2022.

Charles donned a traditional Scottish kilt for the ceremony, that he wore with a brown blazer jacket. Camilla opted for a patterned blue dress with a matching cardigan.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet estate staff and members of the public as they depart Crathie Parish Church following a church service to mark the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2023 in Crathie, Aberdeenshire. (Photo by Andrew Milligan – Pool/Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace released a message from His Majesty to mark the anniversary.

“In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” Charles began.

“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all,” he concluded.

ET Canada confirmed last month that the royals would be marking the anniversary of the Queen’s death privately.

Prince William and Kate Middleton headed to Wales for a service at St Davids Cathedral in St Davids, Pembrokeshire.

They then met locals who met Elizabeth II during her visits to the U.K.’s smallest city, the BBC reported.