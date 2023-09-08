Kourtney Kardashian had a big scare.

The pregnant reality star is currently recovering after a recent medical incident requiring fetal surgery for her unborn child.

Speaking to People, a source said Kardashian “was very scared after finding out that her baby needed a surgery.”

Earlier this week, Blink-182 postponed their European tour dates as Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker rushed home for what the band said was “an urgent family matter.”

Thankfully, the worst appears to be over, as the source said of Kardashian, “She didn’t want to talk about what was going on. She is doing okay now. “She is still resting at home with Travis.”

On Wednesday the the 44-year-old Lemme founder shared a post on Instagram addressing the situation.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” Kardashian wrote.

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she continued. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Finally, Kardashian added, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”