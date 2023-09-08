Click to share this via email

Edward Enninful, Jennifer Lopez and Anna Wintour at the COACH Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show and dinner event at the New York Public Library (NYPL) on September 7, 2023 in New York, New York.

Jennifer Lopez is putting her best foot forward at New York Fashion Week.

In photos taken at the Coach Spring 2024 Ready-to-Wear fashion show at NYFW, Lopez was seen sitting in the front row, situated right between Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images — Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

As People reports, she wore an oversized fringe jacket along with snakeskin-patterned boots, accented by silver earrings courtesy of jewelry brand Tabayer.

JLo’s association with Coach goes back to 2019, noted People, when the fashion line announced her as its global brand ambassador, taking over from previous brand ambassador Selena Gomez.

She also shared her NYFW look on Instagram, posting a photo of herself posing on a staircase, along with video in which she shares a laugh with Wintour and Enninful in the front row.