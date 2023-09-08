Johnny Depp has returned.

This week, Dior debuted a new commercial for its Sauvage Eau de Toilette, starring the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor.

Depp reportedly renewed his contract to remain the face of Dior Sauvage earlier this year for a whopping $20 million.

The new ad, titled “The Call of the Blazing Sun”, features Depp reciting a poem and strumming on a guitar, interspersed with desert imagery.

“An eagle cries as it circles its prey, the blazing sun high in the ozone blue sky,” Depp recites. “A trail of cold wind stirs a land of dry wood and stone. This is the call of Sauvage Eau de Toilette.”

Depp has been the face of Sauvage since 2015. After a U.K. court ruled against him in a libel suit in 2020 over British tabloids calling him a “wife beater,” Dior faced pressure to distance itself from the actor.

Still, Depp remained with the brand, and his image appeared to improve following his successful defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, over her claims to have been a victim of domestic violence during their marriage.